North Sioux City receives small town award from Governor’s Office of Economic Development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A small community in Union County has seen impressive growth in the last few years, largely due to globally recognized companies located in the area. North Sioux City is being recognized by the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development as the small community of the year.

In the description of the award, the community support during the pandemic contributed to receiving the distinction.

Leaders in the area are quick to note that the award is a reflection of the entire community.

Rapid City won this year’s honor for the large community of the year.

