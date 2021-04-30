Advertisement

North Sioux City receives small town award from Governor’s Office of Economic Development

By Beth Warden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A small community in Union County has seen impressive growth in the last few years, largely due to globally recognized companies located in the area. North Sioux City is being recognized by the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development as the small community of the year.

In the description of the award, the community support during the pandemic contributed to receiving the distinction.

Leaders in the area are quick to note that the award is a reflection of the entire community.

Rapid City won this year’s honor for the large community of the year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After math of a fatal crash near 57th Street and Six Mile Road on April 29.
Man killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls
Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
People from across the area poured into Faulkton Wednesday evening, and thousands more watched...
Winner drawn for Faulkton’s $1.8 million ‘Chase the Ace’
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
‘My Pillow guy’ Mike Lindell to launch social media platform at rally in Mitchell

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
129 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported Friday in South Dakota
The fourth annual Miles for Mutts 5K and Family Dog Walk is Sunday, May 2 in Brandon. All...
Miles for Mutts 5K to benefit B-Squad Dog Rescue
Authorities are responding to multi-vehicle crash in north-central Sioux Falls.
Driver in semi-truck crash near penitentiary charged with reckless driving
Watertown fire chief Doug Kranz
Watertown fire chief announces retirement