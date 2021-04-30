Advertisement

Pheasant City Drive-In opening for new season

The Pheasant City Drive-In theater in Redfield is opening for a new season, kicking off with a fundraiser for a new EMS center.(KSFY)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although many came back to life due to the pandemic last year, drive-in theaters have seen their share of hard times. and that had to do with keeping up with the newest technology. moving from film to digital projectors.

“A reason a lot of them probably closed up, was a pretty good expense on changing to the digital projector. That’s a pretty expensive deal.” said Pheasant City Co-Owner Clark Davis.

But the Pheasant City Drive-In in Redfield has held on, and looking forward to a new season. The theater has switched to a new laser projector, an expensive upgrade but the first in the state to do so. And they hope the difference will attract new audiences.

“I’ve been around long enough, it’s kind of a difference between a 35mm to the projector that we had, stepping up to the laser. It’s just a lot better colors.” said Pheasant City Co-Owner Dave Marlow.

Their first show of the season Saturday night isn’t just a christening of the new technology. It’s also a fundraiser for the new Spink County Emergency Medical Center in Redfield.

“Spink county is one of the largest counties South Dakota. So it does serve a large area.” said Pheasant City Co-Owner Stacy Marlow. “What we can do to help them get this built , so kind of fundraise for them a little bit here.”

The ticket booth opens at 7:00 pm Saturday night, for a showing of ‘Grease’. The gate proceeds will go towards the new EMS Center.

