Reaction to Trey Lance being picked 3rd by San Francisco in NFL Draft

MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) -The San Francisco 49ers traded up to 3rd in the NFL Draft to take their QB of the future. Leading up to the draft it seemed like Mac Jones was that man for Kyle Shanahan. But on the night of the draft, it was Marshall, MN native and former NDSU QB Trey Lance. In his true freshman year with the Bison he threw for 28 TD’s and ran for 14 more without throwing a pick. No doubt the tremendous athletic ability was the reason he kept moving up the board all the way to #3.

Zach Borg was in Marshall Thursday night to get reaction from his high school coach with the Tigers Terry Bahlmann who couldn’t be happier for his former player.

”Here we go! Now it’s for real, lets play!” Marshall Head Football Coach Terry Bahlmann says while watching the NFL Draft.

The coaches at Marshall High School who first saw Trey Lance’s talents saw a perfect fit with the San Francisco 49ers. Still, as they watched from Fuzzy’s in downtown Marshall, it was an emotional and surreal moment. “It is surreal and did we ever think Trey was going to be the third pick in the draft as a 20-year old? No we never thought it. We knew he was a top notch kid with a great work habit and he just kept getting better,” Marshall Head Coach Terry Bahlmann says.

“The offense that he comes from at NDSU I think fits well with what (Kyle) Shanahan will do with the 49ers. He’s going to be able to be a mobile quarterback. He’s going to be able to do half-field reads. It goes back to the fact that he’s a very willing and able learner,” Marshall Assistant Coach Mitchell Maxwell says.

“Trey is a very mature young man. He’s focused. His work habits are top notch. My only advice to Trey is be Trey Lance, block out the noise, know your goals and stay focused on what you want to be,” Bahlmann says.

Lance is the first Marshall Tiger to be selected in the NFL Draft and coach Bahlmann tells me he’s likely not going to be the last one with offensive lineman at Minnesota and Iowa who are projected to be selected over the next two years.

In Marshall, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

