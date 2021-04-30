Advertisement

Tanker carrying landfill wastewater tips near State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders and hazmat crews had their work cut out for them Thursday afternoon after an incident near the State Penitentiary.

Just after 4 p.m., crews say a tractor-trailer carrying wastewater from the landfill tipped over while rounding a curve in the area of 1600 N. North Drive.

The tanker struck and damaged several parked cars and spilled leachate water in the roadway.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

