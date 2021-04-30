Advertisement

Teens charged with kidnapping after SUV stolen with 4-year-old St. Jude patient inside

Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she...
Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she was kidnapped.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say four teenagers are now charged with stealing an SUV from a gas station with a 4-year-old child Thursday.

The suspects are 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds, according to police. They’re facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of auto theft, evading arrest and firearm possession during a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station near Poplar and Tillman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where the SUV was stolen.

The child and the stolen SUV were found about an hour later and police used the helicopter to search for the suspects.

Officers detained the teens at Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser. They were brought in for questioning and later transported to Juvenile Court and charged.

The girl and her family live in Michigan and are in Memphis where she is receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After math of a fatal crash near 57th Street and Six Mile Road on April 29.
Man killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls
Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
People from across the area poured into Faulkton Wednesday evening, and thousands more watched...
Winner drawn for Faulkton’s $1.8 million ‘Chase the Ace’
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
‘My Pillow guy’ Mike Lindell to launch social media platform at rally in Mitchell

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at the White House,...
Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat
First Lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony at the White House....
Jill Biden participates in White House tree-planting ceremony
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 45, hurts dozens
Hadas Gold reports from the scene of the tragic crush that left at least 45 dead and hundreds...
Israel: Scene of fatal crush that left dozens dead
Mount Rushmore fireworks
Noem suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore