Volunteers help Sioux Falls Parks & Rec plant hundreds of trees

File photo.
File photo.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreations Department is planting hundreds of trees across the city with help from volunteers.

City officials say the city-wide two-day volunteer event is a result of the effects of the Emerald Ash Borer infestation.

Volunteers will plant 355 trees at 12 city parks on Friday and Saturday to celebrate Arbor Day, according to the city.

The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in the city back in 2018. Since then, thousands of Ash trees have been removed in an effort to contain the infestation.

