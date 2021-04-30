Advertisement

Warmin’ on up

70s and 80s this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine today with just a few high, thin clouds moving through the region. Highs will range from the mid 70s in the east to the mid 80s out in central South Dakota. The wind will pick up a bit, especially up to the north.

Over the weekend, the warm, almost summer-like weather continues. Most, if not all of us, will be in the 80s for highs Saturday! We’ll cool off a bit for Sunday. There will be more cloud cover and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers Sunday evening.

A better chance of rain will move in by Sunday night into Monday morning. Cooler air will move into the region, as well. Highs early next week will be in the low to mid 60s. There’s another slight chance we could see a few showers next Wednesday. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry next week with highs in the 60s.

