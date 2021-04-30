WATCH: Sioux Falls Police investigating armed robbery at Ross Dress for Less

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery after three people tried to exit a Sioux Falls store without paying for items.

Sioux Falls Police say a man and two women, described as Hispanic or Native American, entered Ross Dress for Less at Lake Lorraine Thursday night. The three suspects were seen grabbing several items from around the store before they attempted to leave. Police say when an employee confronted the suspects, the man pointed a gun at the employee.

No shots were fired and the suspects left the store.

Sioux Falls Police released a surveillance video, which can be watched below, and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

