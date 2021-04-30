Watertown fire chief announces retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just three weeks after Watertown’s police chief retired, the fire chief has announced he’s leaving too.

Watertown Fire Rescue Chief Doug Kranz says his last day on the job will be May 31, which will be 33 years to the day he joined the department.

“My dad always said ‘leave something in better shape than you found it.’ With great honor, I hope I have done that,” Chief Kranz told KWAT radio.

Mayor Sarah Caron said, “Indeed, Doug is leaving the department in great shape. Watertown can be very proud of the highly trained professionals and outstanding service that the Fire Department provides.”

Kranz is a nationally registered paramedic. He was appointed as Fire Chief in June 2011.

His retirement follows the retirement of Police Chief Lee McPeek on April 9.

