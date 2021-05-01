Brookings businesses prepare for nationally televised SDSU Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits are preparing to take on Southern Illinois Sunday, and local businesses are doing some preparing of their own.

“We really enjoy having home games here, it helps us out. Our plan is just to be ready, we usually do bring on a bit more staff to make sure we’re prepared,” said Dylan Gilk, the General Manager for George’s Pizza.

This is the first nationally televised game that SDSU has ever hosted, even when College Gameday came to town.

“Having that nationally televised portion just draws more attention to our community. I think it really just makes people want to be here more,” said Ashley Biggar, the Director of Key Operations for the Brookings Chamber of Commerce.

Home games have been helpful to businesses in Brookings, even though they’re being played in the spring.

“This means so much, I know it’s not hitting at the right time of year, but hopefully we can get back in 2021. Hitting the ground running with this new income coming in,” Biggar said.

The game will kick off Sunday night at 8:00 pm and you can catch it on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.