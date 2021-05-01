Dordt Volleyball Drops Five Set Heartbreaker In National Semifinals
Defenders Fall 3-2 to Missouri Baptist
Apr. 30, 2021
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders ran out of magic at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament.
After dropping the first two sets to Missouri Baptist 25-20 and 25-15, the Defenders rallied to force a winner-take-all fifth set with 25-14 and 25-19 victories. The Spartans, though, would get the final word, taking the fifth set 15-13 behind a match-high 21 kills from Giovanna Tapigliani.
Brenna Krommendyk led the Defenders with 13 kills.
The Defenders finish the season 18-6.
