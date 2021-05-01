Governor Noem files lawsuit over Mount Rushmore fireworks cancelation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the cancellation of the Mount Rushmore Independence Day Fireworks Celebration.

The National Parks Service responded; saying that the fireworks show would not go on this year because there are too many health and safety risks associated with it.

Noem stated that this response was too vague saying that this is more about partisan lines than about safety concerns.

“I believe it’s wholly partisan I think they don’t want to work with us because it’s easier for them not to have to work with us to host this celebration, it may not be important to them but for us, it’s extremely important,” said Noem.

The lawsuit from Noem is asking the court to instruct the Department of Interior to change its decision on the fireworks permit and order them to quickly issue a new permit to get the event reinstated.

“In our system, if you have a dispute with a governmental agency and the law is behind you you can go in and make a request you can even make a request if the law isn’t behind you,” says Lawyer Timothy Rensch.

Many South Dakotans say they would be excited to see fireworks at Mount Rushmore, but also say safety needs are important too.

“When you go to Mount Rushmore it’s a one-time type of thing and if you have fireworks there it’s even more special,” says Sioux Falls resident Caroline Hughes.

President Biden has yet to respond to Noem’s claims or the lawsuit.

