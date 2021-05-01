Advertisement

Howard Wood Dakota Relays Return From COVID-19 Hiatus

Check out day one highlights including the special events!
By Zach Borg
Apr. 30, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in two years the Howard Wood Dakota Relays are off and running.

Though the effects of COVID-19 are still present with no college competition, the traditional special events still feature some of the best high school runners in the region.

In the Boy’s 800 Meter Run Bismarck’s Sean Korsmo survived some late stumbles to edge Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar. Korsmo won in 1:55.25 with Davelaar in second at 1:55.48.

The Girl’s 200 Meter Run also featured a photo finish. Iowa’s top sprinter, Sioux City West’s Holly Duax, went neck-and-neck with Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley, eventually edging her by 0.08 and winning in 25.34 seconds.

Click on the video viewer to see those highlights and more from the opening day of competition! The Relays conclude tomorrow with events from all day long.

