Marshall’s Trey Lance Humble & Ready To Be Challenged By 49ers

CLEVELAND, OH (Dakota News Now) - Marshall native Trey Lance is hoping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to some postseason victories in his near future. Lance is on the west coast tonight after the 49ers selected him with the third overall pick in last night’s NFL Draft.

Soon he’ll be battling for the starting job with incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo and looking to be the next in a line of 49er Hall of Fame quarterbacks that includes Joe Montana and Steve Young.

First, though, he had to throw it back to his hometown.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.