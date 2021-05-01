Northwestern Eager For Semifinal Playoff Rematch With Morningside

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The NAIA Football Playoffs continue tomorrow with Northwestern visiting Morningside at 1:00 PM in the semifinals with a trip to the national championship game at stake.

It comes more than five months after these two kicked off the season on September 12th, 2020. In that game the Mustangs scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win a 45-31 thriller.

The Red Raiders haven’t lost since, going 10-0 with a pair of playoff wins, feeling like a far different team than the one that took the field five months ago.

