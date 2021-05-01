Advertisement

Northwestern Eager For Semifinal Playoff Rematch With Morningside

Red Raiders looking to avenge only loss of the season
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The NAIA Football Playoffs continue tomorrow with Northwestern visiting Morningside at 1:00 PM in the semifinals with a trip to the national championship game at stake.

It comes more than five months after these two kicked off the season on September 12th, 2020. In that game the Mustangs scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win a 45-31 thriller.

The Red Raiders haven’t lost since, going 10-0 with a pair of playoff wins, feeling like a far different team than the one that took the field five months ago.

