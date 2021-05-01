Advertisement

Rummage sales looking to rebound with nice weather

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The warm weather is driving people outdoors to rummage sales, but that was not the case in 2020 due to fears of COVID-19.

“I just don’t think people knew what to do, everything was so iffy,” Tonja Kinsey said, who hosted a rummage sale using Kingswood Rummage.

Kingswood Rummage is a non-profit group that helps create a centralized location for homeowners to advertise their sales, and they hope that people feel more comfortable going to rummage sales this year.

“COVID is still around but people are getting vaccinated a feeling a little bit more comfortable being out,” Larry Schnabel said, the president of Kingswood Rummage.

They also are continuing to implement COVID precautions including encouraging social distancing.

“It’s at your own discretion, we wear masks where we can, we have hand sanitizer at the desk,” Schnabel said.

The warm weather is also helping rummage sales return to normal.

“It’s just gorgeous out, seems like such a wasted day to be cooped up in the house,” Charles Bruce said, a rummage sale visitor.

Saturday is the final day of the Kingswood rummage sale, but more are expected to return this year.

