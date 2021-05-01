SDSU Defense Playing With Attitude And Confidence

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit football team is a little less than 48 hours away from their FCS Quarterfinal with Southern Illinois.

Before their last meeting on March 20th one of Southern Illinois’ quarterbacks, Stone Labanowitz, confident after his team had beaten Northern Iowa and North Dakota State, said “We just took down two big fish, and they (SDSU) is going on our wall.”

That comment made it’s way back to the Jackrabbit’s defensive unit who promptly cancelled the Salukis fishing trip.

Shortly after throwing an interception to Logan Backhaus, Labanowitz was benched, but not before seeing the Jacks cast a few fishing lines of their own. It was part of dominant defensive day in which the Jacks held SIU to three points, 213 total yards and forced four turnovers against four different quarterbacks.

Though Coach Stig isn’t necessarily a fan of the celebrations, and nobody expects the same kind of game Sunday, it is a testament to just how good the SDSU defense has become. They are tenth in the FCS in total defense allowing 266 yards per game.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM on Sunday night with coast-to-coast broadcast on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.