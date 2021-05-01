SMSU Women’s Leadership Conference held virtually Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second SMSU Women’s Leadership Conference was held virtually Friday.

The event aims to strengthen women’s leadership and featured Rachel Baribeau, a nationally recognized sportscaster, and activist, as the key-note speaker. The event included four sessions with topics on finding life balance, defining yourself, mentoring, and elevating others.

“Now more than ever with the roles women play, it is so important to lift them up, pour into them, encourage them, and validate them,” says Baribeau. “Especially to women, I think it’s so important to pour into women because we receive a lot of messages, subliminal messages, between the lines messages, from the media, from society, that we’re not enough, we’re not qualified, either we’re too much or not enough.”

Baribeau has toured the country sharing her “Changing the Narrative” presentation about becoming a better you, and not being afraid to seek mental health assistance when needed.

“When you start to love yourself when you start to value yourself, and I’m not talking about in an egotistical way. I’m talking about just seeing your value and your worth, I’m talking about seeing yourself as a miracle,” says Baribeau. “I believe when you truly start to see yourself as a king or queen, you have radical self-love.”

You can find more information about the SMSU Found here: smsufoundation.org

And more information on Rachel Baribeau here: imchangingthenarrative.org/

