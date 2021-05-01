Temperatures to Return to More Normal Levels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We began the month of May feeling like summer with temperatures well into the 80s and some 90s. That will be going away as more seasonable temperatures for early May are set to return along with chances for rainfall as well over the next several days.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase as lower pressure and a stationary boundary sitting to our south moves northeast. That will bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms later tonight, mostly for areas along and west of the James River Valley. Winds will gradually shift from the SW and W to the N and E at 5-10 mph with higher gusts at times. Lows fall back into the 50s.

SUNDAY: There will be chances throughout the day for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected and it won’t be a total washout of a day. Winds will be out of the N at 5-20 mph for most of the area, but the southeastern hometowns will see more of an E wind thanks to the center of the low sitting to the east. A cold front will slide through Sunday night, bringing in cooler air heading into the work week. Highs range from the 60s west to the 70s east with lows back into the 40s to near 50.

MONDAY: We’ll see more clouds than sunshine to begin the first full week of May and it’ll be pretty breezy as well. Winds will be out of the N at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40-45 mph. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s, which will be about 5-10 degrees below average. Skies gradually clear and winds begin to subside Monday night as a wedge of high pressure settle in. Lows fall back into the 30s to near 40.

TUESDAY: We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds for most of the day with highs in the 60s and a N wind at 5-15 mph. Another area of low pressure will begin to move in Tuesday night, increasing the clouds and bring a chance of showers along and west of the Missouri River overnight Tuesday. Lows fall back into the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Showers will be likely through the day Wednesday into Wednesday night, but then things improve Thursday and Friday as high pressure settles in. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with everyone back into the 60s Friday. Lows are in the 30s to low 40s.

LONG TERM: Models bring in another round of rain next weekend, but as always, it’s still a week plus out so we’ll watch the trends on that in the coming days. The latest 8-14 day outlooks, which runs from May 9-15, indicates temperatures slightly below average with slightly above average precipitation.

