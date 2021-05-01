Tori Kniesche’s Second No-Hitter Highlights Sweep Of Creighton

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On another record-setting day for the South Dakota State softball team, Cylie Halvorson homered in both games of a doubleheader against Creighton and Tori Kniesche fired her second no-hitter in less than a week to help lead the Jackrabbits to a sweep by scores of 9-2 and 11-0 Friday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

The Jackrabbits improved to 34-5 overall and have now won 21 of their last 22 games. Creighton dropped to 14-14 overall.

GAME 1: SDSU 9, CREIGHTON 2

Kelsey Lenox gave the Jackrabbits a 3-2 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, while Halvorson and Jocelyn Carrillo added two-run shots in the late innings as SDSU pulled away for the victory.

Lenox’s eighth homer of the season came after Creighton gained a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the inning. Cayla Nielsen singled in the first run for the Bluejays and Kailey Wilson followed with a double down the right-field line to plate Nielsen. Wilson tallied two of Creighton’s three hits in the contest.

The Jackrabbits tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth on run-scoring double by Emma Osmundson and Lenox. Lenox was 3-for-3 and drove in four runs, including the first SDSU run of the day in the bottom of the first.

Halvorson and Carrillo each hit two-run homers in the sixth inning. Carrillo’s was the team’s 54th homer of the season, breaking the program’s single-season record of 53 set in 2016.

SDSU starter Grace Glanzer went the distance in the circle, striking out four and walking only one in improving to 14-3 on the season.

GAME 2: SDSU 11, CREIGHTON 0 (5 inn.)

Kniesche struck out two batters in all five innings and received run support early and often as SDSU put the eight-run rule into effect.

Allison Yoder capped a three-run first inning with a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning and the Jackrabbits tacked on six more runs in the second. Halvorson hit her team-leading 15th home run of the season, to left center, to start the rally and Cheyanne Masterson followed later in the frame with a three-run bases-clearing double to center.

The Jackrabbits emptied the bench in the fourth inning and added a pair of runs on a single by Hannah Loving that plated both Caelyn Christiancy and Allison Beaudry.

Masterson and Emma Osmundson each recorded two of the Jackrabbits’ nine hits.

Kniesche, who tossed a five-inning no-hitter April 24 against South Dakota, issued only a first-inning walk as she improved to 18-1 on the season and won her 14th consecutive decision.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are schedule to close out the regular season by hosting North Dakota State in a four-game series May 7-8. The first of two doubleheaders is set for a noon start next Friday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 22-15-1, dating back to 1972

The Jackrabbits have hit a home run in 16 consecutive games dating back to its first game of the month, April 2 at Western Illinois

Masterson has 18 RBIs on 13 hits this season

Kniesche upped her season strikeout total to 144 in 98 innings

Kniesche became the second Jackrabbit with more than one career no-hitter, joining Meggan Staton, who tossed two no-hitters in 2003

Lenox had her team-best 11-game hitting streak snapped in Game 2

Halvorson’s 15 home runs are one off the single-season school record set in 2016 and matched in 2019 by Ali Herdliska

