Augie & Wayne State Play To Saturday Split

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 20-ranked Augustana baseball team defeated the Wildcats of Wayne State 7-1 in game one Saturday afternoon at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field, before falling in game two by a score of 7-1. The Vikings are now 27-9 overall and 23-9 within the NSIC on the season.

Game One

Augustana hurlers limited the Wildcats to just one run and eight hits in game one. Junior lefty Tanner Brown started and earned the win with 4.2 innings pitched, one run allowed and six strikeouts. Freshman righty Caleb Kranz logged the save with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts.

The Wildcats struck first in game one with a leadoff home run from senior outfielder Brenden Madsen. The Wildcats wound up tallying seven more hits in the contest, however, cashed in zero runs after the homer.

The Vikings tied things up in the bottom of the second on a rocket RBI single up the middle off the bat of junior outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz. In the bottom of the third, Augustana took a 2-1 lead after sophomore outfielder Carter Howell singled and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from junior infielder Jordan Barth.

Up 2-1, the Vikings put game one out of reach in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on second and third and two outs in the frame, Barth smoked a double down the left field line, giving himself three RBIs in the contest and giving the Vikings a 4-1 lead.

After a single off the bat of senior infielder Christian Kuzemka put runners at the corners for Augustana, junior catcher Will Olson came to the plate and put an exclamation point on the inning with a monster three-run homer to left-center. Olson’s homer was his 10th of the season and tied him for the NSIC lead.

Up 7-1, Kranz cruised through the top of the sixth and seventh innings to secure the win.

At the plate, Howell had two hits while Barth, Kuzemka, Olson, Rosencranz and senior outfielder Riley Johnson all had one apiece.

Game Two

The score and script were flipped in game two for the Vikings as they fell 7-1.

The Wildcats, again, struck first with an RBI single in the top of the first frame.

Up 1-0, Wayne State took control in the top of the fifth with a four-spot. After two one-out singles, the Wildcats launched back-to-back homers to go up 5-0.

The lone Viking run came in the bottom of the seventh inning on another homer off the bat of Olson. The Augustana catcher now leads the NSIC with 11 longballs.

Wayne State tacked on runs in the top of the seventh and eighth innings and secured the 7-1 victory after holding the Vikings scoreless in the eighth and ninth.

At the plate in game two, Olson tallied three hits while freshman infielder Max Mosser had two. Howell, Kuzemka and Rosencranz all had one.

Up Next

Game three will decide the winner of the series. First pitch is set for noon on Sunday while the Vikings’ Senior Day Celebration is set for 11:40 a.m. Augustana will be honoring its 11 seniors on the 2021 squad along with four seniors from the 2020 team.

