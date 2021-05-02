CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! Northwestern Rallies To Dethrone National Champion Morningside

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - For much of the last 13 years the Northwestern Red Raiders path to an NAIA National Football Championship has been blocked by the Morningside Mustangs.

On Saturday afternoon in the NAIA National Semifinals the Red Raiders picked the perfect time to get over the hump.

Northwestern scored the game’s final 14 points and defeated the host Mustangs 44-41 on Tyson Kooima’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Storey with 16 seconds remaining.

The victory ends Morningside’s 39-game win streak and dethrones them as the two-time defending national champions. It also avenges the Red Raiders (11-1) only loss of the year, a 45-31 setback in Sioux City on September 12th, 2020.

Northwestern advances to the NAIA National Championship for the first time since 1984 and seventh overall time in program history. They will be seeking their third national championship (1983 & 1973) on May 10th in Grambling, Louisiana against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders at 6:00 PM.

Senior quarterback Tyson Kooima was a force on the ground and through the air. He went 21-31 passing for 490 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a pair of scores as well. Most of his passes went to Cade Moser who hauled in 11 passes for 303 yards, 75 coming on an early fourth quarter touchdown that got the Raiders within 41-36.

Along with the game winning touchdown grab Storey finished with five catches for 99 yards.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.