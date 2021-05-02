Advertisement

Duluth Snaps USF Softball Win Streak With Sweep

Coo fall 10-5 & 7-0
By Zach Borg and USF Cougars Athletics
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite five hits on the day from Kylan Straight, the University of Sioux Falls Softball Team (19-18, 13-10 NSIC) dropped a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader, 10-5 and 7-0, to Minnesota Duluth (27-11, 17-7) on Saturday at Sherman Park.

With the setbacks, the Cougars had a five-game winning streak come to an end. At 13-10, USF, sits in eighth place in the NSIC standings. Despite the two losses, USF still has won seven of its last 10 games. UMD has won three straight and is 27-11 and 17-7 for fourth in the NSIC.

On Sunday, the Cougars will face St. Cloud State (22-12, 11-9 NSIC) on Senior Day with games scheduled for 11 am and 1 pm at Sherman Park. Following game one of the NSIC DH, which matches the eighth (USF) and ninth place (SCSU) teams in the NSIC, USF will hold a Senior Day ceremony for four St. Cloud State seniors and six standouts from USF including Rachel KlassenMika RodriguezCassie Van BeekFrankie MickelsonEmily Cheloha and Emmie Uitts.

In the opener today, Kylan Straight had a career-best four hits and was 1-of-2 on game two as she finished 5-of-6 today to push her average to .333, second best on the USF team. USF finished the doubleheader with 12 total hits.

Game 1 – Minnesota Duluth 10 USF 5

Led by Lauren Oberle with two hits and three RBI and two RBI from Emma Frost, UMD built an 8-1 lead as they won game one 10-5.

Down 8-1, the Cougars had a four-run fifth inning as Mika Rodriguez and Kennedy Thomas had run-scoring hits. Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag, who had two hits and two RBI, then supplied a two-run double as the Cougars cut the lead to 8-5. However, UMD had two runs in the sixth inning and earned the win.

USF’s offense was led by Kylan Straight with a career-high four hits with a run scored and RBI.

Lauren Dixon (12-4) earned the win with a complete game. She allowed five runs in nine hits and had eight strikeouts. Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag (10-8) took the loss for USF after working 4 2/3 innings and allowing six earned runs and eight hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Kennedy Thomas finished for USF with 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs with a strikeout.

Game 2 – Minnesota Duluth 7 USF 0

UMD jumped to a 7-0 lead after two innings and Sam Pederson (9-4) threw a complete game three-hit shutout as UMD picked up a game two victory.Pederson recorded five strikeouts and walked two.

USF had base hits from Kylan StraightEmma Spizzirri and Cassie Van Beek.

Hanna Cress (9-9) started and took the loss. She allowed six runs and four hits with four walks and a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. Also pitching in game two for USF was Kennedy Thomas, who allowed four hits and a run in 2 2/3 innings. Also in the circle, Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag allowed just two hits in three innings while recording a strikeout and a walk.

