Fast Finishes Highlight Final Day Of Howard Wood Dakota Relays

Viborg-Hurley Relay Team Sets Several Marks
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays always tends to be one of the most fun since it allows the best sprinters from all of South Dakota to face off against each other and other top out of state competition.

And the 2021 Relays did not disappoint.

Click on the video viewer for highlights:

-Brandon Valley’s Brielle Dixon winning the 100 Meter Hurdles

-RC Centrals Matayah Yellow Mule winning the triple jump on her last attempt

-Roosevelt’s Paxon Fleming stunning the 110 Meter Hurdle Field

-Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley beating out the best North Dakota had to offer in the 100 Meter Dash

-Bismarck Legacy’s Calob Larson just missing a record win in the 100 Meter Dash

-Viborg-Hurley’s Chase Mason anchoring the Cougars to another record win in the 4x100 relay

