First Week of May to Feature Slightly Below Average Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a summer-like day Saturday, temperatures were cooler Sunday thanks to more clouds and some scattered rain showers. Temperatures will cool more to begin the first full week of May, but overall, it won’t be too far from average.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for most of the evening thanks to a stationary boundary just to our southeast. Showers may linger overnight along and east of I-29, but will become more scattered if so. Winds will be out of the N at 5-15 mph, but will be increasing throughout the night, especially along and west of the James River. Lows fall back into the 40s to near 50.

MONDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day as higher pressure settles in. Despite that, winds will be rather gusty thanks to the passage of a cold front. Winds will be out of the N at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40-45 mph. Winds will gradually quiet down and skies become clear Monday night as the high pressure tracks closer. Highs top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows fall back into the 30s, and some spots could drop into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day, but another system will start to approach from the west later in the day Tuesday, which will increase clouds once again heading into Tuesday night. Winds will be lighter out of the N at 5-15 mph, but more ESE in central South Dakota. Highs top out in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers are expected throughout the day as the system tracks east. Conditions gradually improve Wednesday night, but some showers will linger along and east of I-29 Wednesday night. Highs in the 50s to low 60s with lows in the 30s to near 40.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Sunshine returns to round out the week and temperatures will tick up a couple degrees as a result. Highs will mostly be in the 60s as a result with some areas in central South Dakota pushing 70 Friday. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

LONG TERM: Models diverge a bit heading into next weekend and into the following. For now, we’ll see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with spotty chances of showers during that time with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The latest 8-14 day outlook, which runs from May 10-16, indicates a slightly cooler and slightly wetter weather pattern.

