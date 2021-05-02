Mayor Paul TenHaken discusses infrastructure ahead of his “State of the City” address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHanken, will discuss several topics during his “State of the City” address on Monday, but a crucial part of his 2021 plan revolves around infrastructure.

“Infrastructure in terms of our road spending and so forth will continue to be the largest part of our city budget,” TenHanken said.

TenHaken has several major projects upcoming, including a 9 mile, 200 million dollar project for Veteran’s Parkway.

“We’re going to see that area continue to transform in the years ahead. Not only with housing but with a lot of business opportunities along that route also,” TenHaken said.

Last year the city spent a record amount on the roadway system according to mayor TenHaken that is expected to continue this year.

“Roads get beat on, we’ve got freezing and thawing, we’ve got multi-ton plows that scrape the heck out of them. So, every year it’s just a continual process of making sure we expand our roadway system, but we take care of what we have as well,” TenHaken said.

The “State of the City” address will take place at the State Theatre on Monday at 1:00 pm.

