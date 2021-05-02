Advertisement

Mayor Paul TenHaken discusses infrastructure ahead of his “State of the City” address

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHanken, will discuss several topics during his “State of the City” address on Monday, but a crucial part of his 2021 plan revolves around infrastructure.

“Infrastructure in terms of our road spending and so forth will continue to be the largest part of our city budget,” TenHanken said.

TenHaken has several major projects upcoming, including a 9 mile, 200 million dollar project for Veteran’s Parkway.

“We’re going to see that area continue to transform in the years ahead. Not only with housing but with a lot of business opportunities along that route also,” TenHaken said.

Last year the city spent a record amount on the roadway system according to mayor TenHaken that is expected to continue this year.

“Roads get beat on, we’ve got freezing and thawing, we’ve got multi-ton plows that scrape the heck out of them. So, every year it’s just a continual process of making sure we expand our roadway system, but we take care of what we have as well,” TenHaken said.

The “State of the City” address will take place at the State Theatre on Monday at 1:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings businesses prepare for nationally televised SDSU Game
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities are responding to multi-vehicle crash in north-central Sioux Falls.
Driver in semi-truck crash near penitentiary charged with reckless driving
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery after three people tried to exit a Sioux Falls...
WATCH: Sioux Falls Police investigating armed robbery at Ross Dress for Less

Latest News

Community Blood Bank’s blood supply depleted, donors needed
Mayor Paul TenHaken discusses infrastructure ahead of his “State of the City” address
Mayor Paul TenHaken discusses infrastructure ahead of his “State of the City” address
Howard Wood Dakota Relay returns for high school participants only this year
The warm weather is driving people outdoors to rummage sales, but that was not the case in 2020...
Rummage sales looking to rebound with nice weather