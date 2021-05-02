SDSU’s Cade Johnson Signs With Seattle Seahawks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In what was both a surprise and a snub, South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson was not selected on the final day of the NFL Draft despite being one of the highest ranked prospects remaining on the draft board.

Cade was one of the first to ink a free agent deal after the draft, signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Versatile as a receiver and returner, Johnson’s All-American career included 162 receptions for just under 2900 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.