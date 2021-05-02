Advertisement

Sioux Falls Native Matt Farniok Drafted By The Dallas Cowboys

Washington Alum Selected In 7th Round
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls native and Washington High School alum Matt Farniok is heading to America’s Team.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the former Warrior and Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman in the seventh round with the 238th overall pick.

He helped lead the Warriors to an 11AAA State Title in 2015 before becoming a four year starter and two time captain at Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
South Dakota governor suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file photo)
CDC: 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally resulted in ‘widespread’ transmission of COVID-19
Authorities are responding to multi-vehicle crash in north-central Sioux Falls.
Driver in semi-truck crash near penitentiary charged with reckless driving
After math of a fatal crash near 57th Street and Six Mile Road on April 29.
Man killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery after three people tried to exit a Sioux Falls...
WATCH: Sioux Falls Police investigating armed robbery at Ross Dress for Less

Latest News

Red Raiders win at Morningside 44-41
Northwestern Rallies At Morningside To Advance To National Championship
Leads record setting 4x100 relay team in Dakota Relays
Fast Finishes Highlight Final Day Of Howard Wood Dakota Relays
Vikings win 11-0
Top-Ranked Augie Softball Rolls Over Bemidji State
Leads record setting 4x100 relay team in Dakota Relays
Howard Wood Dakota Relays Conclude