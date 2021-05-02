Sioux Falls Native Matt Farniok Drafted By The Dallas Cowboys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls native and Washington High School alum Matt Farniok is heading to America’s Team.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the former Warrior and Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman in the seventh round with the 238th overall pick.

He helped lead the Warriors to an 11AAA State Title in 2015 before becoming a four year starter and two time captain at Nebraska.

