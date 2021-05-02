Top-Ranked Augie Softball Rolls Over Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was the penultimate doubleheader for the current Bowden Field Saturday as the Augustana softball team remained perfect at home with a sweep of Bemidji State. The Vikings, who own the nation’s longest home winning streak at 21 games, took game one 11-0 in five innings and captured game two 9-1 in six innings.

The wins push the nation’s No. 1 ranked team to 34-4 on the year and 22-2 in the NSIC. Bemidji State falls to 10-28, 6-18.

Pitcher Ashley Mickschl picked up the win in both games and moved into the NSIC lead with 18 wins in the circle in 2021. In all, she pitched eight innings giving up two hits, one run and struck out 11.

Prior to the game, Augustana celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1991 National Championship team, the first team national title at Augustana. Members of the team took to the field for recognition and celebration.

Game One: No. 1 Augustana 11, Bemidji State 0

It was all Augustana in this one from start-to-finish. The first five batters reached base with runs scoring on a Torri Chute single and an Abby Lien home run into left field.

The Vikings then used base-running prowess to manufacture the sixth and seventh runs. Amanda Dickmeyer, who reached base after being hit by a pitch, scored on a wild pitch to move the lead to 6-0. Mary Pardo, who reached base twice in the first inning, was in the process of stealing second base with Abbie Lund on third base when the catcher’s throw to second base sailed into the outfield. That allowed Lund to scamper home for the 7-0 advantage after one inning.

Augustana put two more runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning when Delaney Young rocketed a line drive to straightaway centerfield. The four-bagger also scored Abbie Lund who had reached base on a double.

The 10th and 11th runs of the game came in the third inning with Kendall Cornick taking home plate on a double steal with Gracey Brink. The final run of the game was Brink scoring on a single from Chute.

Mickschl allowed just one hit while pitching three innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Makayla Williams pitched the final two innings to cap the victory with two strikeouts and giving up no hits.

In the batter’s box, Cornick was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Chute was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Lien was a perfect 2-for-2 while tallying three RBI in the contest. In all, Augustana put 10 hits on the scoreboard.

Game Two: No. 1 Augustana 9, Bemidji State 1

Outside of a first-inning run, it took a touch longer for the Viking offense to take off in game two. Kendall Cornick started the game with a bunt single and simply stole second base to move into scoring position. Two hitters later, Torri Chute singled into the left-center gap to score Cornick for the early advantage.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that one more run was scratched across home plate. That was a sacrifice fly off the bat of Delaney Young scoring Chute who had singled and advanced to third on an error by the center fielder.

Bemidji State cut the Vikings’ lead in half when it put together a small scoring opportunity, eventually crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

That’s when the AU offense took off. Augustana put three runs across the plate in the fifth beginning with an RBI single from Cornick which scored Mickschl. The next hitter, Taylor Bross, recorded a sacrifice fly to score Abbie Lund. Then Chute doubled down the left-field line to score Cornick for the 5-1 lead.

Augustana then pushed four runs across in the bottom of the sixth for the run-rule victory.

Young scored on a double to right-center from Amanda Dickmeyer. The Vikings’ shortstop then scored on a wild pitch to push the score to 7-1. After Lund reached base on a single and Cornick reached base after being hit by a pitch, Bross singled into left field to score the two of them and end the game.

In this game, Mickschl went five innings giving up just the one run. She allowed just a single hit and walked one while striking out seven to earn her 18th victory of the year. Makayla Williams again came on in relief to pitch one inning while allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Chute had herself a strong game at the plate with a 3-for-3 day while tallying two RBI and scoring a run. Cornick was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Lund was also 2-for-3 and scored two runs.

Up Next

It’ll be Senior Day and the final games played at the current Bowden Field as the Vikings host Minnesota Crookston on Sunday. Game one is scheduled for noon with the Senior Day celebration taking place between games. Augustana will honor Kendall Cornick, Christina Delzer and Ashley Mickschl in their final home games in an AU uniform.

