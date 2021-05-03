3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, though active cases continued to decline.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 1,970 since the beginning of the pandemic. One of the victims was in their 40s, the other two were in their 70s.

The Department of Health reported 86 additional coronavirus cases on Monday, increasing the state’s total known case count to 122,745.

Despite the new cases, the state continued a weeks-long trend of falling active cases. Health officials say 1,512 cases are currently active in the state, down 112 from Friday. Monday’s active case count is the lowest total since Aug. 20, according to CDC data.

Current hospitalizations fell slightly from Friday to 105. While active cases have declined sharply in recent weeks, the number of people currently hospitalized by the disease has continued to hover just over 100 over that same period.

Officials say 54.8% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 46.8% of those are fully vaccinated. This data includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the VA and IHS. The state has administered a total of 596,860 vaccine doses.

NOTE: The Department of Health has discontinued releasing new case data on Saturdays and Sundays. Monday’s case reports now include statistics from the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.