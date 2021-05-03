Augie Softball Wraps Up Home Schedule With Sweep Of Crookston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a Senior Day sweep for the Augustana softball team in the final games played at the current Bowden Field. Augustana, ranked No. 1 in the nation, closes its home season perfect at 14-0 and extends the nation’s longest home winning streak to 23 games.

The Vikings topped Minnesota Crookston 9-1 and 8-0 in a pair of five-inning run-rule victories. Augustana improved to 36-4 on the season and 24-2 in the NSIC. Minnesota Crookston falls to 8-30 on the season and 4-20 in the loop.

The Senior Day celebration included honoring Kendall Cornick, Ashley Mickschl and Christina Delzer. The two active seniors, Cornick and Mickschl, shined on their day. Mickschl pitched all 10 innings between the two games, gave up just four hits, one run and struck out nine. Cornick was 5-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI while scoring four runs.

Game One: No. 1 Augustana 9, Minnesota Crookston 1

The Golden Eagles came out swinging in the top of the first and scored three batters into the game. However, the Vikings then settled in and shut down UMC the remainder of the way.

In the bottom of the first, Augustana plated three runs on a Torri Chute single aided by an error in center field to plate an extra run. Mary Pardo, Kendall Cornick and Gracey Brink all scored on Chute’s hit.

The Vikings then scored four runs in the second inning to increase their lead to 7-1. Pardo sent a home run over the left-field fence which also brought home Ashley Mickschl to start the scoring. Cornick made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot into right center. The final run of the inning came on an Abby Lien single into left field which scored Brink.

After a quiet third inning, Lien pushed another run across in the bottom of the fourth to score Brink again, this time on a double. The game-ending hit came from Mickschl in the bottom of the fifth as she singled in Dickmeyer for the 9-1 run-rule victory.

Mickschl went the distance in the circle, giving up just three hits and the one run. She struck out seven and walked none on 56 pitches.

Cornick was 2-for-2 with the home run and two runs scored while Pardo, Lien and Mickschl all tallied two hits for AU. In all, the Vikings had 11 hits and stole four bases.

Game Two: No. 1 Augustana 8, Minnesota Crookston 0

It was a one-hit shutout effort for Ashley Mickschl in the circle as the Augustana offense did the rest. Kendall Cornick, pushing her season average to .496, led the offense going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

Cornick got the scoring started for AU in the bottom of the first with a solo home run into the trees in left center for her sixth home run of the season.

Augustana then plated four runs in the second inning beginning with a single from Mary Pardo which pushed Mickschl across the plate. Pardo then scored on a hard single by Cornick into left field.

Continuing the trend of one run at a time, Cornick scored as Chute pushed a ball to the shortstop and scored on an error for the 5-0 lead. The final run of the second frame came off the bat of Abby Lien as she singled to score Chute.

Augustana then added a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to close out the game. Chute scored with Dickmeyer at-bat in the fourth as she reached base on an error. In the fifth, Abbie Lund scored on a single from Lien to end the game in the run-rule victory.

The contest was the final game played on the natural grass surface and dirt infield of Bowden Field as there will be a complete renovation of the stadium and completed in time for the 2022 season.

Up Next

Augustana will play the final four games of the regular season on the road, first at Winona State on Saturday then at Upper Iowa on Sunday. The Vikings hold a three-game advantage in the NSIC standings over second-place Minnesota State and four games in front of Saturday’s opponent. First pitch each day is slated for noon.

