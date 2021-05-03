Butterfly House & Aquarium offers virtual field trips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls has partnered with PINStudios to create an interactive tour for schools. The virtual tour has educational content about the facility’s animals, their habitats, care, and conservation.

PINStudios created a virtual 360 tour experience for classrooms. It’s free for classes and schools thanks to a donor family. Staff will need to register online if they want to bring the virtual experience to their classroom.

If families are comfortable going to the facility in person, it is open but at 50% capacity. Reservations are required Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and are recommended Monday through Thursday. Hand sanitizing stations are throughout the facility, touch pools are closed until further notice, and guests are encouraged to wear face coverings.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium is the only public saltwater aquarium in the Dakotas and one of only a few butterfly houses nationwide that is open year-round.

