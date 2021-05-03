Community Blood Bank’s blood supply depleted, donors needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Community Blood Bank) - Community Blood Bank has battled throughout the pandemic to maintain a strong blood supply for local patients in need. With policies related to social distancing, limiting the number of donations at drive sites, businesses unable to host blood drive events, employees working from home, and public fear to go out for blood donation functions, the community’s blood supply has been drastically impacted.

Community Blood Bank has experienced over 500 cancelled blood drive events, equating to over 12,000 blood donations.

Creative processes and support from multiple community businesses and organizations has greatly improved the situation. With a call for 500 units of blood each week to meet the needs of community patients, Community Blood Bank is running short of collections most days.

Donations are being used at a record pace and many days, usage is out pacing collections.

“We need to keep the blood supply as strong as possible as we move through the pandemic,” states Lauri Hoffmann, Community Blood Bank Program Coordinator. “The need for blood is immediate and constant, we are currently at critical needs status; the only way to gain any ground is for businesses and volunteers to step up to help.”

Join us this week as we look to strengthen local blood supplies and save local lives:

Monday, May 3: Trinity Lutheran Church, (335 W. 1st St.), Tea, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR DONATION: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/trinitylutheranchurch

Tuesday, May 4: Canton United Methodist Church, (621 East 4th St.), Canton, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/CantonUnitedMethodist

Wednesday, May 5: Tea High School, (500 West Brian St.), Tea SD from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT CALL 605-498-2700.

Thursday, May 6: Worthington Fire Department, (830 2nd Ave.), Worthington, MN from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/WorthingtonFireStation

Thursday, May 6: Sanford Vermillion Medical Center, (102 S. Plum St), Vermillion, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SanfordVermillion

Friday, May 7: Hy-Vee, (49th St. & S. Louise Ave.), Sioux Falls SD from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/HyVeeLouiseBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 4th floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. Please bring an ID with you at the time of donation.

Community Blood Bank is not affiliated with other blood bank organizations and takes pride in being a self-sufficient organization, thanks to the generosity of our local blood donors.

