SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see decreasing cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. It will be a little breezy with wind gusts up around 30 to 35 mph. Tonight, the wind will die down and we’ll be mostly clear. Lows will drop into the 30s, so we may see a little frost, especially up north.

There will be plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and we’ll see highs back in the low 60s. By Wednesday, we’ll bring in more cloud cover and a chance for a few showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain should clear out for the end of the week. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s and the mid 60s should return by Friday.

Over the weekend, there’s a slight chance we could see a shower Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll be dry over the weekend with highs in the low 60s. We’ll kick off next week with a slight chance of a shower on Monday. Otherwise, we’ll be dry with highs returning to the upper 60s by the middle of next week.

