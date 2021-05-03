FCS QUARTERFINALS: SDSU Rallies To Win 31-26 Thriller Over Southern Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first ever nationally televised football game from Brookings thrilled and entertained all who watched it.

South Dakota State rallied from 20-7 down and held off a last second Southern Illinois drive to win their FCS Quarterfinal 31-26 on Sunday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski passed for 183 yards and a pair of scores while rushing for 142 yards and a 67-yard touchdown that gave SDSU a 24-20 fourth quarter lead.

After an SIU fumble the Jackrabbits went up 31-20 on an Isaiah Davis touchdown run. Stone Labanowitz led a touchdown drive to pull within 31-26 and drove the Salukis into SDSU territory in the final seconds. Michael Griffin III picked him off at the nine to effectively end the game.

SDSU will host Delaware in the FCS Semifinals next week. Date and kickoff time TBA.

