Advertisement

Jackrabbit fans enjoy Spring football playoffs

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday night in Bookings the SDSU Jackrabbits football team faced Southern Illinois in the FCS playoffs Quarterfinal game.

It’s the Month of May, and playoff football is being played in Brookings. This season has been so different for the players, but it’s also been very different for the fans.

Other than different weather, stadium capacity is also making the Spring season different. On Sunday night, SDSU allowed 50% capacity.

The Jackrabbits finishing the regular season with a 5-1 record, giving their fans a lot to cheer for this year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings businesses prepare for nationally televised SDSU Game
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Authorities are responding to multi-vehicle crash in north-central Sioux Falls.
Driver in semi-truck crash near penitentiary charged with reckless driving
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Make-A-Wish kid chooses to help other kids at Avera McKennan
Avera Medical Minute: Make-A-Wish kid chooses to help other kids at Avera McKennan
Jackrabbit fans enjoy Spring football playoffs
Jackrabbit fans enjoy Spring football playoffs
Koen’s wish day reveals his year-long design; an interactive farm-themed waiting room for the...
Avera Medical Minute: Make-A-Wish kid chooses to help other kids at Avera McKennan
Community Blood Bank’s blood supply depleted, donors needed