Jacks Thrilled For Primetime Home Game

First ever nationally televised football game from Brookings
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time ever South Dakota State football and Brookings get a national TV spotlight in the FCS Quarterfinals against Southern Illinois.

Though the 8:00 PM start time isn’t necessarily ideal, the Jackrabbits are fired up for a chance to play in primetime in front of a nationwide audience on ESPN 2.

