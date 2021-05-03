Jacks Thrilled For Primetime Home Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time ever South Dakota State football and Brookings get a national TV spotlight in the FCS Quarterfinals against Southern Illinois.

Though the 8:00 PM start time isn’t necessarily ideal, the Jackrabbits are fired up for a chance to play in primetime in front of a nationwide audience on ESPN 2.

