Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken delivers State of the City address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken discussed a number of issues impacting Sioux Falls in the annual State of the City address.

TenHaken struck a positive tone in Monday afternoon’s speech at the State Theatre, focusing on the city’s recovery following the pandemic.

You can watch the address here.

“The state of our city is strong. Despite the challenges of the past three years, I am confident that we have a bright future ahead of us,” TenHaken said. “We are prepared for long-term sustainability and prosperity due to the decisions we have made thus far, along with our plans and determination for the future. It truly is an exciting time to be a resident of Sioux Falls.”

TenHaken a number of 2020 accomplishments, including the Eighth Street Bridge rehabilitation, 26th Street and Interstate 229 Interchange, and securing the partnership agreement with the State of South Dakota for funding the 8.5 additional miles of Veteran’s Parkway.

The mayor also outlined the city’s intent to move forward key public investments in downtown Sioux Falls, including the planned launch of the River Greenway Project Phase III and reconstruction of the Sixth Street Bridge and Seventh Street cul-de-sac.

Other topics from the address including the city’s finances and low debt, public health investments, and mentorship program.

