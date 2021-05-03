Advertisement

Many South Dakota businesses experiencing worker shortages

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether its small businesses or large manufacturers in South Dakota, the main complaint is the same - finding new employees.

Nathan Sanderson, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailer’s association, called the worker shortage the current biggest limiting factor to economic growth in the state.

“Prior to the pandemic, South Dakota was at about 3.1% unemployment, now we’re 2.9% unemployment,” Sanderson said. “As we’re starting to gear up for the summer tourism season, a lot of businesses are looking for workers, and having a difficult time.”

Sanderson tells WNAX radio many employers are expanding their worker shortage, including looking to high school students on summer break. Many businesses are working harder to hang on to current employees.

The State Department of Labor has about 15,000 open jobs on its website.

