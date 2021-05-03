Advertisement

Matt Farniok’s Mom Answers Draft Call On Surreal Draft Day

Washington alum eager to learn under veteran Dallas Cowboy’s offensive line
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls native Matt Farniok is still on cloud nine after being selected in the NFL Draft yesterday.

The former Washington Warrior and Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman was selected in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys yesterday.

Every football player dreams of getting the call on draft day, though not necessarily that it will be mom on the other end answering!

