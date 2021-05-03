Midway Cafe serving up fair food again this season in Hartford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than 20 years, Rose Zeig and her family have owned and operated the Midway Cafe.

“We work about five to six months a year, we work really hard those five or six months, and generally we put in as much time in the six months as somebody would do all year, so yeah, we really enjoy it,” Zeig said.

Typically you’d find Rose serving up corn dogs and funnel cakes at the fair, but like everyone else, because of the pandemic, last year she was forced to adapt, moving her trailer roadside.

“We just decided to open here kind of on a whim,” Zeig said. “We just really thought that with no festivals or fairs going on, people would still want the fair food, even though South Dakota was pretty widely opened compared to some other states.”

The idea was an instant hit.

“When we did open, people really came and really supported us,” Zeig said.

Because of their success last Summer, the Midway Cafe is doing it again, while slowly getting back into the swing of things.

“Technically we’re still in a little bit of a pandemic with COVID still kind of rampant, so we’re just going to take it week-by-week,” Neig said. “We’re going to keep posting every week when we’re open, and we’re going to hope people still keep coming out.”

The Midway Cafe is located at 106 North Western Avenue in Hartford. They’re open Wednesday through Friday, from noon to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

