New York Times article, Fox News op-ed highlight Noem’s rising position in GOP

(Dakota News Now) - Articles in two major news outlets reflect Gov. Kristi Noem’s growing popularity among conservatives nationwide.

The first, published Sunday in the Politics section of the New York Times, dives into Noem’s potential as a prospective Republican presidential candidate in 2024. The second, an op-ed co-written by Noem published on the Fox News website Monday, serves as a national platform for the Republican governor to share her concern over what she calls “anti-American indoctrination.”

The New York Times article, written by political correspondent Jonathan Martin, takes an in-depth look Noem’s rising prospects within the Republican party over the past 12 months. It points to her ties to former President Donald Trump, her hands-off approach to the pandemic, and her penchant for political confrontations on social media as evidence that she could potentially be a popular Republican presidential candidate.

“If Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is widely seen as the brash heir apparent to Mr. Trump, and senators like Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton are attempting to put a more ideological frame on Trumpism, Ms. Noem is trying to cement her place as the only female Trump ally echoing the former president’s trigger-the-left approach among the upper tiers of potential 2024 candidates,” Martin writes.

Noem has repeatedly said she is not planning on running for president in 2024, saying her focus is on South Dakota.

The day after the New York Times article appeared, Fox News published an op-ed co-written by Noem and Dr. Ben Carson titled “Biggest cultural challenge of our lifetime: Defeating anti-American indoctrination.”

In the op-ed, Noem and Carson express concern that children are not being taught the “true and inspiring story of America.” They single out the concept of critical race theory as a “deeply divisive and harmful” ideology, which they argue is a “deliberate means to sow division and cripple our nation from within.”

Noem writes that she has signed on to the “1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools,” which the op-ed characterizes as a pledge to restore “honest, patriotic education that cultivates in our children a profound love for our country.”

While different from the Times article in that it is purely an opinion piece, the fact that it was published by Fox News is a reflection of Noem’s national profile. The Fox News opinion page, which leans conservative, generally features articles or videos from network personalities or political figures who are recognized nationally. The governor has also previously appeared on a number of Fox News programs.

