Northwest South Dakota facing expanding drought conditions

LEMMON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest drought monitor shows severe dry conditions continuing to expand over much of western and northern South Dakota.

State Climatologist Laura Edwards says Lemmon is at the center of the dry area.

Edwards says areas across the north central and northwestern part of the state are showing big moisture deficits for the year. She says a warm and dry fall last year also sapped the soil moisture out of those areas.

While many areas in the eastern part of the state continue to face dry conditions based on the latest drought monitor, the extreme drought seen earlier this spring in the southeastern part South Dakota has subsided.

Edwards says the outlooks for May show a better chance for rain through the middle of the month.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.