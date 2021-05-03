Advertisement

Sanford neurosurgeon, 2 companies settle kickback allegations

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a former Sanford Health neurosurgeon and two medical device distributorships that he owns will pay $4.4 million to settle allegations that they defrauded the federal government through illegal kickback schemes.

The settlement, announced Monday, resolves allegations that over the course of nearly a decade, Wilson Asfora and his distributorships, Medical Designs and Sicage, knowingly and willfully engaged in three kickback schemes to allow Asfora to profit from his use of over a dozen devices in his medical procedures.

Asfora, Medical Designs and Sicage will be barred from participating in federal health care programs, including Medicare, for a period of six years.

