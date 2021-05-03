Advertisement

SD tourism primed for robust year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In lieu of National Travel and Tourism Week, the South Dakota Department of Tourism is partnering with the U.S. Travel Association and industry partners across the state to celebrate the special week. Despite economic difficulties presented by the pandemic, South Dakota fared well by welcoming nearly 13 million visitors, $3.4 billion in visitor spending, and $276 million in taxes. Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen discussed what he and state leaders are doing to support the cause over the week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down...
Meet the Candidates: Anthony Pizer
Katelyn Ohashi visits Wings Gymnastics
medical marijuana dispensary
Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County review Medical Marijuana implementation concerns while legalization nears
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm