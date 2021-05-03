SD tourism primed for robust year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In lieu of National Travel and Tourism Week, the South Dakota Department of Tourism is partnering with the U.S. Travel Association and industry partners across the state to celebrate the special week. Despite economic difficulties presented by the pandemic, South Dakota fared well by welcoming nearly 13 million visitors, $3.4 billion in visitor spending, and $276 million in taxes. Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen discussed what he and state leaders are doing to support the cause over the week.

