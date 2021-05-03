SDSU-Southern Illinois Preview With Tyler Merriam

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is hours away from their FCS Quarterfinal with Southern Illinois.

The two teams met in Carbondale on March 20th with SDSU rolling to a 44-3 victory.

The voice of Jackrabbit athletics, Tyler Merriam, was there that and day joined Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg prior to this evening’s game to help preview the rematch. Click on the video viewer to watch!

