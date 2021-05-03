South Dakota release new WIC income guidelines

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has announced new income guidelines for the WIC program.

The guidelines outline the maximum income South Dakota families can take and still be eligible for the program. They go into effect May 3.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provided at no cost to eligible moms, infants and children. Officials say its goal is to offer education on healthy eating, nutrition and breastfeeding, make referrals to other services and help improve health by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets.

The guidelines set WIC eligibility at 185% of the federal poverty level. For a family of one, this $23,828; for a family of four, it’s $49,025.

WIC income guidelines in South Dakota as of May 3, 2021 (South Dakota Dept. of Health)

More information about WIC eligibility in South Dakota can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.