SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a mainly cloudy day Sunday with some light rain and some clouds today, clouds will be clearing out tonight allowing for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30′s. We’re going to be dealing with cooler mornings with morning lows generally in the 30′s. For some, morning lows will approach freezing. Sunshine will continue for Tuesday with highs getting into the lower to approaching mid 60′s.

By Wednesday, we’re tracking another round of precipitation to move through and bring some light rainfall. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 50′s. We’ll see more sunshine returning by Thursday and Friday and that will allow temperatures to warm back up into the mid 60′s. We don’t have anymore days this week of temperatures getting into the 80′s or 90′s!

This upcoming weekend is looking to feature some rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, better chances appear to be on Saturday with some spotty activity possible on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. Next week, temperatures will begin to rise once more with highs getting back to the 70′s by the middle of next week.

