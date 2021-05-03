Tennis complex coming to Tomar Park in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major new tennis complex is in the works in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Tennis Association on Monday announced the Tomar Sports Park and Tennis Complex project.

SFTA spokesperson Erin Healy said the project will not only revitalize a portion of Tomar Park, it will also enhance the city’s ability to host outdoor tennis tournaments, including the South Dakota’s state high school tennis tournaments.

The city provided the land for the complex, and the SFTA subsequently set a fundraising goal of $2.5 million to make the project possible, $1.5 million of which has already been raised. Organizers say when the work is completed, the tennis complex and new sports courts would be formally gifted to the city and maintained by the parks department and will be available for use by the public.

Healy says Tom Walsh with GreatLIFE Cares Foundation has offered a $500,000 challenge matching fund for this project. Gifts received until May 31 will be matched on a 1:1 basis. Donations can be made here.

