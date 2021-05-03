Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County

CODINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (Watertown Radio) - Codington County deputies arrested three women Sunday after a pursuit on I-29. According to Watertown Radio, Sheriff Brad Howell said a deputy tried stopping a car in southeast Codington County near the Clear Lake exit just after 10:00 AM Sunday.

The reason why the deputy was trying to stop it was because the car was registered to a Sioux Falls man wanted on a parole violation. But the woman driving the car drove off northbound.

Spike strips were placed across the highway, and the car came to a stop in the median of I-29 near Watertown. Deputies found eight grams of meth in the car, along with several items of drug paraphernalia.

Three women in the car were booked into the Codington County Detention Center and face drug charges.

The driver was Syringa May of Sioux Falls. The two passengers in the car were Annie Freudig of Crooks and Liza Thomas-Wade of Aberdeen.

